Selena Gomez recently announced her decision to take a break from social media due to her concern about the violence and terror happening in the world. She expressed her distress over the horror, hate, violence, and acts of terror occurring globally and emphasized the importance of protecting all people, especially children, and ending violence for good. It appears that she is referencing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Hamas, and the tragic loss of lives in the region. My Mind And Me: Selena Gomez Will Never Watch Her Mental Health Documentary Again - Here’s Why.

Selena's Instagram Story

Selena Gomez's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

