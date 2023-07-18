Selena Gomez visited a funfair where she took a video on a ride. Many amusement parks blast our music on their speakers and this time it happened to be Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold". On her Instagram story Selena posted a video someone else took of her from inside the ride and captioned the video "Why am I shooting a music video" with a laughing emoji. She also shared another video of herself where she was seen grooving to Katy's song. Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Camila Cabello! Shares String of ‘Random Moments’ on Insta.

Watch Video Of Selena:

Selena Gomez jams out to Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” while on a funfair ride. https://t.co/FgtANjpLIz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2023

