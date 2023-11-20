Grammy-winning singer Shakira faces trial in Barcelona for tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors seek over eight years in jail, alleging she defrauded the Spanish state of €14.5 million ($15.7 million) between 2012 and 2014. The case hinges on the amount of time the Colombian superstar spent in Spain during that period, a charge vehemently denied by Shakira, who claims to have moved there full time in 2015. ‘Argentina’s Sexiest Fan’ Melisia Artista Hot Photos & Videos: Auctioning Lucky Knickers, Sending Videos to Players – Know All About the Shakira Lookalike!

Shakira Faces Trial for Alleged €14.5 Million Fraud

Colombian superstar Shakira goes on trial in Barcelona on Monday in a tax fraud case, with Spanish prosecutors seeking a jail term of over eight years for the Grammy-winning singerhttps://t.co/K0PKWFY8np pic.twitter.com/h81AKkqQpf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 20, 2023

