Gerard Piqué is speaking out amid his nasty split with Shakira. The Star footballer Gerard Piqué and Colombian singer Shakira ended their relationship after the Piqué cheated on her, reportedly. Now, Piqué finally broken his silence on his break-up. He said, 'I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself.' Shakira Shades Gerard Pique's Girlfriend Clara Chia, Says 'There's Place in Hell For Those Women Who Don't Support Other Women'.

Check The Tweet Here:

Gerard Piqué speaks out after Shakira cheating scandal: “I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself.” pic.twitter.com/seqkEKjG1M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2023

