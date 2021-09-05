Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings limits its growth and success on Day 2. The superhero film continues to dominate the south film market, while Hindi circuits needs to boost up. The revised BO collection of Friday (September 3) is Rs 2.97 crore, Saturday (September 4) is Rs 3.33 crore so all total it sums up to Rs 6.30 crore. The flick collected Rs 7.50 crore gross on all over versions.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings witnesses limited growth on Day 2… #South markets continue to dominate, while #Hindi circuits need to show an upswing… Fri 2.97 cr [revised], Sat 3.33 cr. Total: ₹ 6.30 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions... #ShangChi ₹ 7.50 cr Gross BOC. pic.twitter.com/Pd9u0wAJYS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)