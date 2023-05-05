Following their highly talked about reunion at Coachella 2023, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted once again together in Los Angeles. The couple were seen taking a stroll which was followed by them embracing each other. While not officially confirmed by both of them yet, it does look like the love birds are indeed back together. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023: More Sizzling PDA-Filled Videos of the Couple are Going Viral From the Music Festival - WATCH!

Check Out Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Los Angeles:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/Wt2ONaH3XC — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)