Amidst the news of Warner Bros Discovery only having the cash to release two major films this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been delayed to next year. Previously set to release this year, the Zachary Levi-starrer will now come out on March 17, 2023. Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and more. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer: Eminem Song 'Business' Sparkles Up Promo of Zachary Levi's DC Superhero Movie - Watch Original Song Here.

Check Out The Tweet:

‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ has been delayed to March 17, 2023. See what other movies just got delayed: https://t.co/waj4ShEBEZ pic.twitter.com/asH0FPvpFa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 24, 2022

