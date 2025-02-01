Reportedly, the estate of Joseph Shuster, co-creator of Superman, has filed a copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros Discovery as the studio prepares to unveil its new Superman reboot. Shuster, alongside writer Jerry Siegel, created the legendary superhero, and now his family is seeking justice over alleged rights violations. The lawsuit claims that, under British law, the rights to Superman reverted to Shuster’s estate in 2017, 25 years after his death. The estate accuses Warner Bros of failing to pay royalties in regions like the UK, Canada and Australia. With the release of James Gunn’s Superman film set for July, this legal challenge could impact the movie’s international rollout. The Shuster estate is demanding compensation and a court order to stop Warner Bros from using Superman without proper licensing. Reportedly, Warner Bros has vowed to defend itself against the lawsuit vigorously. 'Superman’ Teaser: Director James Gunn Unveils New Looks of Lex Luthor and Action-Packed Moments Ahead of July 11 Release (Watch Video).

Estate of Joseph Shuster Sues Warner Bros Discovery

The estate of #Superman co-creator Joseph Schuster is suing WB and DC, claiming they lack rights to release ‘SUPERMAN’ in Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Australia. (Via: @DEADLINE) 👉 Follow @DCdaily for more updates and content! pic.twitter.com/qkK8ByAc4i — DC Universe Daily (@DCdaily) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)