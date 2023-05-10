Sia is married! The singer tied the knot with Dan Bernard in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Reportedly, the pair dated for almost two years. Pics from their wedding is all over the internet which sees the married couple kissing and smiling. Indeed, after a fairly private affair, the two are now officially husband-wife. British Singer Who Married ‘Ghost Lover’ on Halloween Is Now Consulting a Psychic To Help Save Their Relationship; View Pic and Spooky Video.

Sia Marries Dan Bernard:

Sia got married to Dan Bernard in Italy after almost 2 years of dating. https://t.co/H8gGCz7fly — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 9, 2023

