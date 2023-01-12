With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse having one of the biggest rosters for a superhero film, we have gotten some logos at some of the Spider-People that we might meet in this film. While the logos for Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy can be made out easily, the other few include the likes of Spider-Man India, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk and more. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Spectacular Spider-Man Confirmed to Appear in Sony's Animated Marvel Film!

Check Out the Logos for the Spider-People:

Choose your fighter. Meet the Spider-People behind these icons and more when it's time to go across the #SpiderVerse on June 2. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uenqYv9kQQ — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)