After making waves internationally, Spider-Man No Way Home is ruling the Indian market as well. As even on its twelfth day, the Tom Holland-starrer is strong at the ticket window. The superhero movie now stands at a total of Rs 179.37 crore in India. Even after a night curfew in Maharashtra and 83, Pushpa The Rise running at the theatres, the Spidey film still has been earning supremely well. Now, Spider-Man No Way Home is inching towards Rs 200 crore club.

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office India:

#SpiderMan is swinging towards ₹ 200 cr… Contribution from national chains is fantastic… This film has consolidated and cemented *Brand #SpiderMan* in #India… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 179.37 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qKHr9YB9HA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)