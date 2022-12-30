Steven Tyler is in legal trouble. As reportedly, the renewed American singer, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims to have had an affair with him as a teenager during the 70s. The lawsuit happens to be filed by Julia Holcomb. Nick Carter Accused of Rape; ABC Cancels Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations Against the Singer.

Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault:

Steven Tyler sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and carried on an illicit affair with her, which ended with him insisting she abort their child, this according to a new lawsuit. https://t.co/8KRP6XTLsC — TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2022

