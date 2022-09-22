A new trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming animated adventure Strange World has just been released. Following a dysfunctional father-son relationship as a reunion across three generations of a family occur, they must set aside their differences and work together in escaping from a planet where everything is trying to kill them. Directed by Don Hall, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu. Strange World releases in theatres on November 23, 2022. Strange World Teaser: Jake Gyllenhaal Voices Searcher Clade in This Adventurous Animated Disney Pixar Movie (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer For Strange World:

