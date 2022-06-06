Strange World Teaser is out and going by the glimpse of it, Disney Pixar is back with a bang with yet another promising animated flick. This time it features Jake Gyllenhaal who lends his voice to the character Searcher Clade who along with his family of explorers is stuck in a mysterious place past space and time. Weekend Plans. – Latest Tweet by Disney Animation.

