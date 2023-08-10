The Eras Tour has seen numerous celebs in attendance. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney too attended nigh six of Taylor Swift’s concert in Los Angeles. The actress was seen in embellished short denim skirt and white crop top. She adorned friendship bracelets and walked in style in ankle-length boots. Sydney’s pic from the show has gone viral across social media platforms. From Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner to Courteney Cox, See Celebs Who Were Spotted at Night Five of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in LA (View Pics).

Sydney Sweeney At The Eras Tour

Sydney Sweeney attends the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/MdcxFPQWAi — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 10, 2023

