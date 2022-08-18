Taylor Lautner has confirmed that his fiancée Taylor Dome will end up taking the same last name as him after the marriage. With the couple sharing the same name now, the fans are surely ecstatic about it. Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome got engaged back in November, and the couple are slated to tie the knot pretty soon. Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée Tay Dome Confesses She Had a Crush on Robert Pattinson; Twilight Fans Will Be Reminded of Jacob-Edward Showoff (Watch Viral VIdeo).

Check Out The Tweet:

Taylor Lautner reveals that his fiancée Taylor Dome will take his last name and also be named Taylor Lautner. pic.twitter.com/KZglxABOUt — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2022

