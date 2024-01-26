Taylor Swift is very upset about her fake AI images spreading online, Reports Daily Mail. She's planning to take legal action against a harmful deepfake porn site. The site, breaking state porn laws, persists despite efforts by cybercrime squads. Recently, explicit pictures surfaced on Celeb Jihad, portraying Swift engaged in sexual acts while wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear inside a stadium. Taylor Swift Becomes One of the Top Singers in the World With Her Recently Approved Batch of Records!

Taylor Swift To Take Legal Action Against Website Spreading Her Fake AI Images

Taylor Swift is said to be considering legal action against the deepfake website that generated explicit AI images of her which circulated online, Daily Mail reports. pic.twitter.com/fQ961NdZTU — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 25, 2024

