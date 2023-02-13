A new The Flash spot has debuted at Super Bowl with some new footage. Focusing on Barry Allen as he changes the future and the past, the new spot gives us new looks at Sasha Calle's Supergirl fighting General Zod in the 2013 Man of Steel timeline while also featuring Michael Keaton's Batman. The film releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. The Flash Trailer: Michael Keaton's Batman Fights Alongside Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster in New Look at DC Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Super Bowl Spot for The Flash:

