Alongside the debut of its second trailer, a new Japanese trailer for The Flash was released as well that featured a lot of new footage. The thing that stuck out the most was that the trailer begins with Flash interacting with civilians and there is an extended interacting between the two Barry Allens. The Flash Trailer 2 Out! Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Teams Up With Batman and Supergirl to Stop Zod in New Promo for the DC Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Japanese Trailer for The Flash:

New Japanese #TheFlash trailer with different footage! Everyone loves Flash!!! pic.twitter.com/mdP6pwOtFF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)