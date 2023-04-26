Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): Prior to its screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the makers of 'The Flash' unveiled a new trailer.

Andy Muschietti directed The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the title role, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck playing different versions of Batman, and Sashe Calle starring as Supergirl, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Michael Shannon reprises his role of General Zod from the 2013 feature Man of Steel. Safran noted that Barry Allen/The Flash has the power to change the past and future, and that this film "resets the DC universe" using that power.

Affleck's Batman and Miller's Flash first crossed paths in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and they each had cameos in the original 'Suicide Squad'.

They also teamed up in 2017's 'Justice League' and 'The Flash' will be their first major return -- and potentially their last appearances as newly installed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran plan out their rebooted DC universe.

'The Flash' will hit theatres on June 16. (ANI)

