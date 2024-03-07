Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee's acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name. The story follows Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, who finds herself unexpectedly drawn to Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the world's hottest boy band, August Moon. The trailer, released recently, offers a glimpse into their whirlwind romance, which begins at Coachella and blossoms as Hayes pursues Solène at her studio. While Solène initially embraces the unexpected turns in her life, their relationship faces public scrutiny and harsh criticism once revealed. The Idea of You: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s Romantic Film To Stream on Prime Video From THIS Date; Check Poster!

Watch The Idea Of You Trailer:

