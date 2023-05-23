The Last of Us actress Ashley Johnson has reportedly filed for a restraining order against her boyfriend Brian whom she has accused of domestic violence. The report claims that Johnson is in "fear of her life" and that her boyfriend is on the "edge." It also stated that he has already committed acts of "terror" against her and her family as well. Here is hoping her and her family remains safe in this difficult time. The Last of Us: Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson to Play New Characters in Pedro Pascal's PlayStation Game Based Horror Series!

Check Out the Reports:

