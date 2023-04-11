Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan are forces to be reckoned with in this new teaser for The Marvels. Following the events in Ms Marvel, the three of them keep swapping places every time they use their powers and they need to team up and find out why. While Samuel L Jackson returns as Nick Fury, Park Seo Joon's first look is unveiled. The Marvels New Poster Out! Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Are Ready to go Higher, Further, Faster Together!

Watch The Marvels Teaser:

Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/M9oyQYt39B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)