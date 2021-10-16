Jennifer Lopez is a sensational actress and singer of Hollywood. Right now her relationship with Ben Affleck is one of the hottest topics, but another thing that all her fans’ eyes are on is her upcoming film, The Mother. JLo, as she is fondly called, would reportedly be essaying the role of an assassin. Besides being seen as the leading lady, this movie is also produced by JLo. The film is helmed by Niki Caro, the filmmaker who had directed Mulan. Jennifer has shared a few BTS stills of this upcoming film on Instagram and they are a must see.

The Mother Film BTS Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

