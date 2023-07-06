The Nun 2's spooky trailer is out, which brings back The Conjuring's demon nun Valak. The film sees Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet alongside new cast members Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell and Katelyn Rose Downey. In the horror sequel, after her scary past, sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) now lives in Italy, but the demon is keeping an eye on her. Check out the terrifying video below. From Barbie, Nun 2 to The Flash, Dune Part Two; Warner Bros Pictures Has the Highest Number of Theatrical Releases for 2023, Check Full List.

Watch The Nun 2 Trailer:

