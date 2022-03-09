The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent red band trailer is finally here! In the film, actor Nicolas Cage stars as himself and this one seems to be the toughest of all characters he has played on screen until now. The video shows Cage unfulfilled in life and also facing financial ruin. However, things take an unexpected turn when the actor gets recruited by a CIA operative. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Neil Patrick Harris Joins Nicolas Cage Starrer Action Satire.

Watch Video:

