Dwayne The Rock Johnson is back! This time is he is not returning alone to the big screen but reuniting with Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin for upcoming sci-fi action titled The Vanguard. According to reports, Sony will produce the film, which will feature Johnson as a soldier leading a team of elite fighters trying to stop an alien invasion. Moana: Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho to Return for Disney’s Live Action Version of the Animated Movie (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Dwayne Johnson And Justin Lin Rumored To Reunite For Sci-Fi Blockbuster "The Vanguard" https://t.co/eE0jHDoCbW pic.twitter.com/qgSv3T9f1M — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)