After receiving a huge six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, the Brenaissance continues at the London Film Festival too. After the most recent screening for his upcoming film The Whale, Brendan Fraser received another five-minute standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's latest. The Whale releases in theatres on December 9, 2022. The Whale: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional After Darren Aronofsky's Film and the Actor Gets Standing Ovation at Venice International Film Festival 2022 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video:

Am I at Venice? 5 min standing ovation for Brendan Fraser’s masterpiece performance in #TheWhale. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand the entire movie. My heart is in my throat. #LFF @a24 pic.twitter.com/dHsCAErgu0 — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) October 11, 2022

