The new trailer for Netflix’s drama The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams is out. The actress' character is a said shut-in who feels safest when she’s watching the world from behind her window. What happens when she lets her neighbour in is a series of shocking events.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

