The Autobots are back, and looks like this time won't be fighting alone. With this being the sequel to Bumblebee, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will focus on a conflict that will bring three factions of Transformers together. Starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman and more, the film directed by Steven Caple Jr releases in theatres on June 9, 2023. 'But It Came Out in 2007' Trends Online; Michael Bay's 'Transformers' and Linkin Park Rule Film Twitter as Hilarious Memes Begin.

Check Out the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)