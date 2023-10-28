During a Rangers World Series game, Travis Kelce, rumored to be romantically linked with Taylor Swift, showcased his dance moves to Swift's hit "Shake It Off". The NFL star was caught on camera enthusiastically grooving to the song, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about his relationship with the renowned singer. The video of Kelce's energetic performance swiftly circulated online, igniting further curiosity and garnering attention, adding to the ongoing fascination surrounding the possible connection between the football icon and the pop sensation. Taylor Swift Enters Billionaire Club With Several Historic Achievements; Joins Jay Z And Rihanna.

See Travis Kelce Grooving to 'Shake it Off':

Travis Kelce dancing to “Shake It Off” at the Rangers World Series game. https://t.co/RGFDmRfpga — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

