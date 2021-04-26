West Side Story, another delayed due to the COVID-19 project, is ready to see the light of the day. Apparently, Steven Spielberg's first brush with a musical, West Side Story is a broadway musical adapted for the second time as a feature film. The film, a re-telling of the classic Romeo and Juliet, stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. The teaser made a debut at the Oscars today. The movie will release worldwide on December 10, 2021.

Check out the teaser here...

