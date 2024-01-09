Willem Dafoe, aged 68, and his wife made a rare public appearance at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The acclaimed actor, who recently attended the Golden Globes in support of the film Poor Things, gracefully embraced his newly awarded spot on Hollywood's iconic sidewalk. Dressed in a smart navy suit, white dress shirt, and black dress shoes, Dafoe exuded charm on his special day. Expressing his joy, the actor was spotted kissing his freshly revealed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Willem Dafoe Asked Emma Stone to Slap Him 20 Times While Filming ‘And’ for a Scene Where He Does Not Even Appear on Camera.

Willem Dafoe Kisses His Newly Unveiled Star At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

