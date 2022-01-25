Love is in the air! As we've got our hands on a few latest pics of Tom Holland and Zendaya which are cute and warm. In the snaps, the lovebirds can be seen walking on the streets of London wherein Zendaya could be seen tightly holding Tom's waist. Yes, that happened and their PDA is even making fans go aww.

Tom Holland and Zendaya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trendy aesthetic (@glowinputa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)