A horrific plane crash near Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan, Honduras, claimed the lives of six people on Monday (March 17). Authorities have confirmed that renowned Honduran singer-songwriter Aurelio Martinez Suazo was among the victims, sending shockwaves through the music community. The Lanhsa Airline flight had 15 passengers and two crew members on board. Martinez was an influential figure in the Garifuna (Afro-indigenous people) music scene. Honduras Plane Crash: 6 Dead, 4 Rescued As Aircraft Carrying 15 Plunges Into Sea Near Bay Islands After Takeoff From Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan (Watch Videos).

Honduran Singer Aurelio Martinez Suazo Among 6 Dead in Plane Crash

🔴 #Internacional | El cantante hondureño Aurelio Martínez Suazo es una de las víctimas mortales del accidente aéreo en Roatán, Honduras. Su legado en la música garífuna perdurará en la historia y en su gente. pic.twitter.com/sQDhMIDexk — @ESpectaNoticias (@espectanoticias) March 18, 2025

