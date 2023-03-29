Disney has fired Marvel Entertainment Chairman, Isaac Perlmutter. They will be folding the Marvel Entertainment unit into other parts of the company. The co-president of Marvel Entertainment, Rob Steffens was also let go. Ike acquired Marvel in 1988 via a toy company he controlled. However he rubbed other senior Disney executives the wrong way. Marvel Trying to Track Down the Person Who Posted Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Leaked Dialogues On Reddit Prior to Release - Reports.

