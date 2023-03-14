Just a few months before its release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had 63 pages of its dialogue leaked onto Reddit on the popular Marvel leak subreddit called r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. Being one of the biggest Marvel leaks of all time, Marvel Studios is now doubling down on trying to find the person responsible for the leak. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Ending Explained: Here's How the Climax and Post-Credit Scenes of Paul Rudd's Marvel Film Set Up Jonathan Majors' Kang as Phase 5's Big Baddie (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Reports:

Marvel Wants Details About Who Posted ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Leaked Dialogue to Reddit, Google Docs https://t.co/BpeOSk9TgU — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

