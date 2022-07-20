Renowned Punjabi lyricist Jaani met with a car accident on July 19. There were two others along with him who were injured after his car crashed into an SUV. The incident took place in Mohali district of Punjab. Jaani, who reportedly suffered injuries on his neck and back, has shared update on his health on social media. He revealed, “The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital.” Deep Sidhu Dies in a Road Accident Near Delhi.

Punjabi Lyricist Jaani On His Health

