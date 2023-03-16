Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress and had previously also won a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. And these two prestigious awards lay on the left and right side of her butt plug shaped Auditor of the Month award from Everything Everywhere All At Once, which was won by her character Deidre Beaubeirdre. Oscars 2023: A Quick Recap of the Best Moments, Winners and Most Emotional Speeches From Hollywood’s Biggest Night!

View Jamie's EVERYTHING TRIFECTA of 2023!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)