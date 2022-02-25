Famous director Pa Ranjith is all set to enter the Hindi movies arena for the first time with action drama titled Birsa. Reportedly, the film is scheduled to go on floors by the end of this year. The movie is said to be based on a tribal leader Birsa Munda's life. Chiyaan 61: Vikram Collaborates With Pa Ranjith for His Next (View Post).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)