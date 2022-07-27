The trailer of the upcoming South Korean television series titled A Model Family has been released. Starring Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo and Park Ji-yeon, the trailer gives a glimpse of an ordinary man’s journey who is one the verge of getting bankrupt and having troubled family life and how he gets entangled in a drug gang. The crime-thriller series is all set to be premiered on Netflix on August 12. Carter Trailer: Netflix To Release Its One-Scene, One-Cut Korean Original Actioner on August 5 (Watch Video).

A Model Family Poster

Watch The Trailer Of A Model Family Below:

