Reports have surfaced suggesting that Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yeon are romantically involved. Allegedly dating for two years since meeting on the set of The First Responders, these claims have been refuted by the actress’ agency. Varo Entertainment, representing Gong Seung Yeon, stated to OSEN, “After thorough investigation, it has been confirmed that she is not in a relationship with Son Ho Jun,” reports Soompi. Han So Hee Reacts to Her Dating Rumours With Ryu Jun Yeol Via Instagram; Check Out What the Korean Actress Said!

Son Ho-jun And Gong Seung-yeon Relationship Status

