A teaser of J-hope's track "Arson" has been released. "Arson" is one out of the 10 tracks from his upcoming album Jack in the Box. ARMYs have flooded the internet with their theories about Jack in the Box and there will be even more after the album releases. Are you guys excited?

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)