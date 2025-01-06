Hold onto your hats, K-pop fans, because BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is about to bring the heat with a brand new full-length album next month! January 6 saw TenAsia spill the tea, revealing that G-Dragon’s highly-anticipated album is set to drop in February – and it’s shaping up to be a major event! Last year, the king of K-pop teased his fan with not one, but TWO pre-release tracks: POWER (released on October 31) and 'HOME SWEET HOME (released on November 22, featuring none other than Taeyang and Daesung!). And guess what? Both of these tracks will reportedly make it onto the new album. Here's what his agency said. ‘G-Dragon Really Is THAT Idol’: Netizens React As South Koreans Play K-Pop Legend’s 2013 Track ‘Crooked’ at Protests Against President Yoon Suk-yeol.

When asked about the release, G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, confirmed that they’re working on plans for a February drop, though nothing’s been set in stone just yet. Galaxy Corporation said, "“It’s true that the agency is currently working on plans (for G-Dragon’s solo album release in February), but nothing has been finalized yet.” But fans, let’s be real, we’re ready for this to be the real deal! This will be G-Dragon’s first full-length album in over 10 YEARS – yep, you read that right. Since 2012’s COUP D’ETAT, which gave us iconic tracks like Black (featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie), Who You?, and Crooked, G-Dragon’s been dropping bangers, but this album is bound to send us into a frenzy once again! MAMA 2024: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung Reunite on Stage After 9 Years; K-Pop Legends Perform Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’ (Watch Video).

So, get ready, VIPs! It’s almost time to add some fresh G-Dragon drops to your playlist! Stay tuned for more updates, because this one’s going to be legendary.

