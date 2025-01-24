On January 23, iconic K-Pop stars delivered electrifying performances at the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes event in Paris. BTS sensation JHope, King of K-Pop G-Dragon, BIGBANG's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Rose captivated fans with some memorable performances at the French event. The charity event, which took place at the Paris La Défense Arena, was hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and her foundation Opération Pièces Jaunes to raise funds for improving the condition of hospitalised children and adolescents. G-Dragon, BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé Set to Perform at Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 on January 23.

J-Hope Gives OT7 Vibes at the French Event

Global K-Pop phenomenon BTS's member J-Hope graced the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes event and delivered electrifying performances. The crowd, dominated by ARMY members, went wild as the K-Pop star performed the tracks "On the Street" and "Mic Drop." Several fan chant videos from J-Hope's performance have since gone viral.

J-Hope Performs ‘MIC DROP’

BLACKPINK’s Rose Makes Parisgo ‘Apt Apt’

"Apatu Apatu, Apatu Apatu", we hope you haven't forgotten this line yet. BLACKPINK's Rose, who is currently enjoying the mega success of her debut solo album "Rosie", lit up the stage at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes by performing her latest chartbuster featuring Bruno Mars, 'APT'. The New Zealand-South Korean singer also gave a tribute to her band and performed their hit song "BOOMBAYAH".

Rose Stuns at the French Event

BLACKPINK in Your Area!?

Everyone is singing along to Blackpink's "Boombayah." 💗🇫🇷 ROSÉ AU GALA DES PIÈCES JAUNES#GalaDesPiècesJaunes2025#ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/O1TfvTTMMD — kenji 𓅓 (@yk2aii) January 23, 2025

BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang, who are best known for their lively stage performances, also joined the star-studded night and performed their solo and duo tracks. It started with GD performing his solo songs"POWER" and "HOME SWEET HOME", followed by a mesmerizing melody by Taeyang with his iconic solo song, "EYES, NOSE, LIPS". However, the most exciting part of their performance came when they switched to their gangster modes and performed their party anthem, "GOOD BOY," driving fans wild. ‘Good Day’ Teaser: G-Dragon and Jung Hyung Don’s 11-Year Reunion Is Full of Great Chemistry, Laughter and Good Vibes (Watch Video).

GD-YB Turn ‘Good Boys’ in Paris

The star-studded night also featured global stars like Katy Perry, John Legend, Burna Boy and Aya Nakamura.

