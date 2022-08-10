BLACKPINK have released visually stunning teasers for their new pre-release single "Pink Venom" which will drop on August 19. The four members of the group can be seen posing behind shattered glass, looking serious and slightly conflicted. They will be making a comeback after almost 2 years with their Born Pink album. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shows Off Her Sexy Outfit in Bathroom Selfies.

View Images Here:

