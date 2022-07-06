YG Entertainment is a South Korean multinational entertainment agency that formed Blackpink. Recently YG Entertainment announced that they the group will be having a comeback in August. Blackpink will shoot the music video for the title track of their album in mid July.

View Tweet Here:

#BLACKPINK will return in August. The record-shattering girl group will shoot their title track's music video in mid-July.

