BLACKPINK’s “Boombayah” Reaches 500 Million Views On Spotify; Becomes Their !0th Song To Achieve This Milestone This song released in 2016 as part of their debut single album Square One. It is a catchy and upbeat song that showcases the group’s confidence, charisma, and style. The song’s lyrics are about expressing oneself freely and having fun, with references to popular culture and fashion. The song’s title is a combination of the words “boom” and “baya”, which are both exclamations of excitement or surprise. The song’s music video features the group dancing in various colourful and exotic locations, such as a desert, a bridge, and a neon-lit street. BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Group’s Future Projects: ‘We Promise To Bring You Music and Performances That Light Up Your World’.

“BOOMBAYAH” by BLACKPINK has reached 500 MILLION streams on Spotify. It’s their 10th song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/mkkm7FBspE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2023

