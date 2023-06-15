BTS' official Twitter handle released the timeline for the 2023 FESTA as the band celebrates 10 years since their debut. On June 17, a BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA live will be held which will include an outdoor festival and can be enjoyed by ARMY and the public as well. It will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park and live streamed on Weverse at 5 pm KST. A delayed live stream will also be held on TikTok at 7 pm KST. Another Fireworks show beginning at 8:30 pm KST will also be streamed live on Weverse, YouTube and TikTok, beginning at 8:30 pm KST, also on June 17.

View BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA Schedule:

📸 >> Actualización de BTS. BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido Live Streaming 🔴 🎆 Show de Fuegos Artificiales del 10mo Aniversario de BTS. 17/6 8.30AM (ARG). Weverse: https://t.co/ccbpNlM2ko YouTube: https://t.co/RxvYjtzpKI TikTok: https://t.co/USJjTI3iF1… pic.twitter.com/c1yYdwFJV4 — BTS Arg 🇦🇷 (@RiseOnBangtanAr) June 15, 2023

