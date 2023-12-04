On BTS’ Jin's birthday, bandmate Jimin took to Instagram, sharing unseen photos of the "Epiphany" singer! Jimin’s post celebrated Jin's special day on November 4, revealing a more intimate side of the renowned singer. This Instagram share delighted fans, offering a heartfelt tribute to Jin on his birthday. The collection of unseen images added a personal touch to the celebration, leaving fans touched and grateful for the insight into Jin's life. The first picture shows Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin sitting on snow, while the last picture displays Jimin clicking a hilarious picture of Jin while he is on camera. Happy Jin Day: Here’s Why BTS’ Oldest Member Kim Seokjin Is Truly a ‘Worldwide Handsome’.

Jimin Shares Unseen Pic On Instagram:

